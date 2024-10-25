Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-10:17 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 4200 block of Crane Road in Monroe Township. After investigating the driver was found to be intoxicated.

-9:36 p.m.: warrant. Deputies responded and arrested a female with an active warrant at the 5700 block of state Route 55 in Union Township.

-12:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 7000 block of Ingle Road in Newberry Township.

-9:10 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of menacing at the Miami County Courthouse on Main Street in Troy.

-4:40 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Kessler-Fredrick Road and Neal Pearson Road in Monroe Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:44 p.m.: domestic dispute. Deputies responded to a disturbance at the 10600 block of state Route 571 in Union Township. After investigating one male was charged with domestic violence.

-10:50 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the 9000 block of Wildcat Road in Bethel Township.

-2:22 a.m.: OVI. Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a lane violation at the Interstate 75 on-ramp in Monroe Township. After investigating, the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

TUESDAY

-7:14 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the central block of Cross Street in Potsdam.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 7800 block of Rangeline Road in Newberry Township.

-7:25 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of state Route 718 and Barnhart Road in Concord Township.

MONDAY

-12:43 p.m.: assault/criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of assault and criminal damage at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center in Concord Township.

-10:25 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of menacing at the central block of Michaels Road in Monroe Township.

-7:45 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Deputies responded to an unruly juvenile at the 4100 block of Crane Road in Monroe Township. The juvenile was transported to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

-6:33 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 3800 block of Walnut Grove Road in Elizabeth Township.

SUNDAY

-8:38 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a complaint of misdemeanor assault at the 9900 block of Milton-Potsdam Road in Union Township. One female was taken into custody.

-7:22 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 3900 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

-7:02 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired at the Jackson Rossville Cemetery on McFarland Road. As a result, one subject was arrested of aggravated assault.

-7:01 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a complaint of misdemeanor assault at the 2000 block of North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-3:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the Dollar General on Main Street in Newton Township.

SATURDAY

-2:16 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of South County Road 25A and Shoop Road in Monroe Township.

-4:37 a.m.: OVI. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and Eldean Road in Concord Township for a suspicious vehicle. After investigating one male was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

FRIDAY

-9:59 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 5900 block of Scarff Road in Bethel Township.

-8:40 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a complaint of burglary at the 600 block of Wayne Street.

-5:18 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 9400 block of Wildcat Road in Bethel Township.

-4:14 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the 400 block of Cherry Lane.

-1:15 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a complaint of assault at the 3600 block of Fenner Road in Concord Township.

-12:52 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a complaint of assault at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua.

-12:08 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 5300 block of Monroe-Concord Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.