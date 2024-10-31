Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-3:56 a.m.: OVI. Deputies responded to a complaint of a reckless driver on Interstate 75 in Concord Township. The vehicle was located, and the driver arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

WEDNESDAY

-11:39 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 3500 block of Shiloh Road in Union Township.

-7:58 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of suspected criminal damage at the central block of Fourth Street in Concord Township.

TUESDAY

-11:18 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 1600 block of North state Route 201 in Lostcreek Township.

-9:59 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 1500 block of Alcony-Conover Road in Lostcreek Township.

-8:30 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of West state Route 41 and Washington Road in Concord Township.

-8:22 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to a car that attempted to flee a law enforcement vehicle. After a short pursuit, one male was taken into custody.

-4:02 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a complaint of assault at the Miami County Safety Building. Two males were charged with assault.

-3:55 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 5200 block of state Route 202 in Bethel Township.

Crashes

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 backed up traffic for over an hour on Thursday morning, Oct. 31.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Trooper Nathaniel Kovach, dispatch received a report of the crash in the southbound lanes on I-75 on Thursday at 5:50 a.m. Kovach said a tire on a Ford Mustang blew-out, causing the vehicle to spin and hit the center median barrier. The Mustang then bounced back into the left southbound lane and a GMC pick-up truck that was traveling southbound in the left lane hit the car, followed by a second southbound vehicle, a Lexus, also hitting the Mustang.

No one was cited in the crash, which was caused by a mechanical malfunction, Kovach said. No one was transported for medical care or reported any injuries at the scene, he said.

Also responding the scene of the crash to assist OSP was deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Tipp City Fire and EMS Services.

The center and right lanes remained open, with the left lane being closed for approximately 45 minutes.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.