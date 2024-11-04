Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-6:27 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 6900 block of Karns Road in Union Township.

-2:57 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 3100 block of Dayton-Brandt Road in Elizabeth Township.

-2:40 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a complaint of trespassing at the 1300 block of Dayton-Brandt Road in Elizabeth Township.

-11:12 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 4000 block of West state Route 41 in Concord Township.

-10:26 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of political signs being damaged at the 100 block of Franklin Street in Pleasant Hill.

SATURDAY

-9:55 p.m.: warrant. Deputies responded to a warrant at the 800 block of East Franklin Road Street in Troy, resulting in one male being taken into custody.

-7:58 p.m.: warrant. Deputies responded to a warrant at the 2600 block of Troy-Urbana Road in Staunton Township, resulting in one male being arrested and taken into custody.

-3:22 a.m.: OVI. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 7900 block of East state Route 571 in Bethel Township. After investigating one female was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

FRIDAY

-5:52 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 2400 block of South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 600 East block of Main Street in Bradford.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.