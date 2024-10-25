Miami County township, village levies on November ballot

TROY — Voters in Miami County are being asked to consider the renewal or addition of a tax on levies throughout the county that is being presented on the Nov. 5 ballot in the general election.

Village of Casstown: The village is seeking a renewal tax levy for the purpose of fire protection services that the county auditor estimates will collect $6,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.65 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $44 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2025, first due in calendar year 2026.

Monroe Township: The township is seeking a renewal tax levy for the purpose of senior citizens services or facilities that the county auditor estimates will collect $446,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $23 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2025, first due in calendar year 2026.

Springcreek Township: The township is seeking a renewal tax levy for the purpose of current expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $150,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $66 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2025, first due in calendar year 2026.

Springcreek Township: The township is seeking an additional tax for the purpose of fire, ambulance and emergency medical services that the county auditor estimates will collect $309,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $140 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Washington Township: The township is seeking an additional tax for the purpose of the provision of fire and emergency medical services that the county auditor estimates will collect $222,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $140 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Lostcreek Township: The township is seeking a renewal of a tax Lostcreek Township Fire District One, which consists of all of the unincorporated territory contained within Lostcreek Township for the purpose of providing fire fighting facilities that the county auditor estimates will collect $47,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $28 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2025, first due in calendar year 2026.

Lostcreek Township: The township is seeking an additional tax for Lostcreek Township Fire District One, which consists of all of the unincorporated territory contained within Lostcreek Township for the purpose of providing ambulance and emergency medical services that the county auditor estimates will collect $71,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.25 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $44 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2025, first due in calendar year 2026.

