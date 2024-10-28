Miami East FFA members attend national convention

Attending from, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter were (front row left to right) Wyatt Black, Alek Fine, Gunner Palivec, Cooper Palivec, (middle row, left to right) Kaci Manns, Savannah Pellman, Ella Hershberger, Shelby Buck, Rhylee Eichhorn, Kinsley Courtright, Alexa Deaton (back row, left to right) Lydia Durst, Charlotte Norman, Addison Havenar, Kyle Wright, Cora Moore, Alivia Palivec, Cora Hildebrand, and Audrey Ponchillia. Submitted photos | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Receiving the American FFA Degree from Miami East-MVCTC FFA were (front row, left to right) Jillian Niswonger, Sydney Brittain, Keira Kirby, Luke Brunke (back row, left to right) Ethan Fine, Braden Zekas, Dustin Winner, Matthew Osting, and Isaac Beal. Submitted photos | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Bill Mote, recipient of the 2024 Honorary American FFA Degree. Submitted photos | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Braden Zekas was recognized as a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in Agricultural Processing, where he was named one of the top four in the nation. Submitted photos | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Fletcher Harris was recognized as a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in Turf Grass Management, where he was named one of the top four in the nation. Submitted photos | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter

INDIANAPOLIS — Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter members recently attended the 97th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Over 75,000 members, parents, and guests attended the largest convention of the year.

The 23 chapter members included Haley Barnes, Shelby Buck, Wyatt Black, Blake Boggess, Kinsley Courtright, Adrien Comer, Alexa Deaton, Lydia Durst, Rhylee Eichhorn, Alek Fine, Addison Havenar, Ella Hershberger, Cora Hildebrand, Kaci Manns, Cora Moore, Charlotte Norman, Alivia Palivec, Cooper Palivec, Gunner Palivec, Savannah Pellman, Wesley Penny, Audrey Ponchillia, and Kyle Wright. Also joining the members during the trip were the Arcanum-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its members.

Fletcher Harris and Braden Zekas were recognized as the top four recipients of the National FFA Proficiency Awards. Zekas excelled in Agricultural Processing. Harris was recognized in Turf Grass Management. Both received a special medallion for their accomplishments.

Bill Mote was recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Honorary American FFA Degree for his support of agricultural education and FFA at the local, state, and national levels.

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter received a Three-Star National Chapter Award, the highest award bestowed to an FFA Chapter. The chapter was selected for this honor based on its activities during the previous school year, in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

Convention activities included attending several sessions where members were inspired by motivational speakers such as the 2023-24 National FFA Officers and keynote speakers Dr. Temple Grandin and Kevin Wanzer. Attendees enjoyed attending the Buckeye Bash at the Barn, Three Hills Rodeo, the FFA Shopping Mall, and Career Show and Expo, and a tour of Abbott’s Candies in Hagerstown.

Miami East Schools graduates Isaac Beal, Sydney Brittain, Luke Brunke, Ethan Fine, Keira Kirby, Jillian Niswonger, Matthew Osting, Dustin Winner, and Braden Zekas received the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization and recognizes members’ ability to demonstrate leadership abilities and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, and service programs. Recipients received a gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.