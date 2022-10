The Miami East High School homecoming court for 2022 has been selected. King and queen candidates include, left to right, Delaney Osborne, Carter Bevan, Kinley Lavender, Clark Bennett, Lindi Snodgrass, Ethan Gudorf, Adilyn Richter, Isaac Beal, Alicya Kearns, Dylan Arthur, Megan Gilliland, Connor Dalton. Royalty will be crowned at Friday’s homecoming football game at the high school on Oct. 14.