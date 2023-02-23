Miami East parents approach board about basketball coach

CASSTOWN – Community members, parents, students, and faculty attended the Miami East Board of Education meeting to discuss several topics.

The first of which is in regard to the Miami East boys high school basketball coach, Justin Roeth. According to several parents, 16 boys from the team have reported to their parents that Roeth “treats them unfairly,” said one parent. The same parent said that Roeth “favors his son over the other players,” which his son is on the team.

“He’s manipulating and playing mind-games with these young boys. He’s never complimented my (Ison‘s skills),” said one parent.

Another parent said some parents are beginning to record via video Roeth’s interactions with students.

“It’s harassment and stalking,” said one parent. She went on to say how several other parents have begun approaching her and her family regarding supporting Roeth.

Another faculty member spoke to the board in support of Roeth stating, “He’s a hard worker and dedicated to the students.” According to this faculty member, Roeth has allowed some of the players to practice in the gym outside of practice time.

Both sides encouraged the board to do something about the incidents and Roeth as a coach saying that the board’s “lack of action is unacceptable.”

Another topic brought up is the consideration of Steve Karnehm to continue as the indoor/outdoor track coach. A group of a dozen boys from the track team spoke stood together and spoke on their thoughts and opinions of Karnehm. The boys listed his achievements during his time at Miami East.

“We would not want anyone other than (Karnehm) to coach, lead, and teach us,” said one of the track members.

Karnehm spoke as well. He has been a coach at Miami East since 2009 and during his time, the track team has expanded to include 51 members.

“I believe that some kids are reached through athletics that aren’t reached in the classroom,” said Karnehm. “I try to give both the hard and soft side of love. Affirmation and correction.”

At the end of the meeting, the board responded to the statements at the end of the meeting during the board comments section. Each board member spoke about their support to the parents and the community members. Several members, including Amanda Howell, informed the parents that they have reviewed and are addressing the concerns that were sent in emails. Board President, Mark Iiames, did respond to the concerns of Roeth’s coaching.

He said, “He is the basketball coach this year like Karnehm is the track coach. He will have my vote next year.”

Miami East’s high school physical education and health instructor, Max Current, presented his letter of retirement, which the board accepted. Current will retire after the 2022-2023 school year in May. Current taught at Miami East for 24 years. In his retirement letter,

Current finished by writing, “I still and always will be rooting for The Vikings as they ‘Sail on to Victory’!”

Hunter Folkertsma was selected as the head varsity football coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Dr. Todd Rappold, Superintendent, provided information on how the search for a coach was conducted. According to Rappold, an interviewing team was created consisting of several individuals including a parent. Candidates were interviewed then some high school players were invited to run drills with the candidates and later asked questions about their experience with each candidate.

“This is the most student/athlete participation we have had included in the interviewing process for a coach,” Rappold wrote.

Then, the board approved the donation of $14,470 from various sources including a $10,000 donation from Premier Health. The donations will benefit various sports teams and Miami East FFA.

They also approved the following:

• Usage of substitute teachers from the Miami County Educational Service Center throughout the 2022-2023 year;

• An additional classified substitute for a substitute cook and substitute custodian;

• Adjustments to two certified teaching contracts to reflect additional education for Cynthia Sroufe and Heidi Perry;

• Approval of supplemental contracts in regard to several sports coaches in both high school and junior high;

• Membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2023-2024 school year for grades 7-12.

To finish the meeting, Rappold reminded parents children who will be five on or before Aug. 1, are encouraged to sign up their children during kindergarten registration which will be held on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents will have to fill out information on final forms then contact the elementary school office at 937-335-5439 to schedule an appointment.