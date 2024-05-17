Miami East softball wins third straight D-III district title

Miami East’s Abigail Kadel and Madison Maxson celebrate a third straight D-III district softball title after a 14-0 win over Williamsburg at Centerville High School Thursday. Miami East’s Whitni Enis is all smiles after being congratulated by coach Brian Kadel as she headsfor home after her leadoff home run in the first inning. Miami East’s Reagan Howell dives across the plate as Williamsburg pitcher Avery Neth tries to catch the throw. Miami East shortstop Jaila Thurman throws to first base after getting a force out on Alyssa Vearil (11) at second base to complete a game-ending double play.

CENTERVILLE — When Papa Kadel (Hall of Fame softball coaching legend Kirk Kadel, the father of Miami East softball coach Brian Kadel) speaks, softball players would be wise to listen.

And Vikings sophomore Whitni Enis did just that to start Miami East’s home first with a bang against Williamsburg in a D-III district semifinal.

East won 14-0 to improve to 21-3 and will return to Centerville at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a D-III regional semifinal against Bethel Tate.

After Jacqueline Kadel blanked Williamsburg in the top of the first, Enis lofted a ball over the rightfield fence in the home first to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.

“Papa Kadel just mention to me before the game to make sure I stayed smooth,” Enis said. “I made sure I kept my shoulder tucked in and just stayed smooth.”

Enis is a weapon from the left side — beating out two balls in the infield with her speed in the game.

”Whitni (Enis) can hit with power,” Brian Kadel said. “She can also slap it for hits.”

Jacqueline Kadel had started the game by striking out Williamsburg’s first two hitters and pitched a three-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk.

“It was a good way to start,” Jacqueline Kadel said. “And my defense did a great job behind me like they always do. It was a lot of fun.”

It started in the first inning.

With one on an two out, M. Arno hit a fly ball to centerfield that looked like it could be trouble. But, Kylie Gentis made a running catch to end the inning.

In the second with one out and a runner on first, Miami East third baseman Reagan Howell caught a foul pop and fired a strike to first baseman Madison Maxson to catch the runner off base for an inning-ending double play.

Maybe the biggest moment for the defense came in the third.

With East still leading just 1-0, Williamsburg’s nine hitter J. Johnson had a single.

When S. Ebright missed on a bunt attempt, East catcher Jaycee Roeth threw a strike to shortstop Jaila Thurman to catch Johnson stealing.

“I was so happy for Jaycee (Roeth),” Enis said. “She has been trying to do that all year.”

Then Ebright hit what looked like a single to right field, but Enis gunned her out at first base.

“I heard everyone yelling one, one, one (first base),” Enis said. “So, I came up and threw it to first.”

Brian Kadel was not surprised.

“That is a play we have been working hard on,” he said. “It was good to see her do that.”

Miami East added four more runs in the third.

Enis scored on a RBI single by Howell.

Maxson would hit into a fielder’s choice with Jacqueline scoring when the throw got past Arno and Howell hustled in behind her.

Thurman added a sacrfice fly to score Abigail Kadel and make it 5-0.

East then blew the game open with nine runs in the fourth.

Howell and Maxson had RBI singles and Gentis walked with the bases loaded to score a run.

Thurman had a RBI single and Jadyn Bair reached on an error with a run scoring.

Tenly Potter and Jacqueline Kadel had RBIs on fielder’s choice grounders.

On a singled by Howell, Enis scored on an error and Abigail Kadel had a RBI single to cap the scoring.

Howell was 4-for-4 in the game with two RBIs, Enis was 3-for-3 and scored four runs, Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 and Maxson and Thurman had two RBIs each.

Fittingly, the game would end on a double play that went from Jacqueline Kadel to Thurman to Maxson.

“The last two games our defense had stepped up and made some big plays,” Brian Kadel said.

And it was third straight district title for the Vikings — and seniors Bair, Howell, Abigail Kadel and Maxson aren’t ready to quit playing yet.

“This is a big deal,” Brian Kadel said. “They went to state as sophomores and they want to end their careers by going back.”

And they are two wins away after a convincing win that included some great advice from Papa Kadel.

