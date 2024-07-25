Miami University fall commencement degrees

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to the following students during fall commencement on Dec. 15, 2023:

Rian Tucker, of Englewood; Andrew Doviak, of Tipp City; Darian Hughesof Brookville, Lauryn Zilles. of Englewood; David Shininger, of Tipp City; and Luke Earhart, of Troy.

Established in 1809, Miami University is consistently ranked among the top 50 national public universities by the U.S. News and World Report for providing students with an Ivy League-quality education at a public school price. Located in quintessential college town Oxford-with regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, a learning center in West Chester, and a European study center in Luxembourg-Miami serves more than 22,600 undergraduates across more than 100 areas of study, and more than 2,200 graduate students through 78 master’s and doctoral degree programs.

At this comprehensive research university, students engage and conduct research with premiere teacher-scholars. Miami adds $2.3 billion each year to Ohio’s economy through innovative partnerships and job creation. Miami is an NCAA Division I school, serving more than 500 student-athletes across 19 varsity sports.