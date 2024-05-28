Midmark blood drive is June 5

VERSAILLES — Donate to help the summer blood supply at get a chance to win Bengals vs. Browns tickets at the Midmark Corporation community blood drive Wednesday, June 5, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium.

June launches the summer travel season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.