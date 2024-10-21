Miller sentenced to 30-to-life on murder charges

Miller

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Cory Miller was sentenced to 30-years-to-life in prison in the Common Pleas Court of Miami County on Monday afternoon on aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder charges that came after he shot two victims at Fountain Park in Piqua in August 2023.

Miller, 21, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated murder, among other charges, in the 2023 shooting which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Deacon Graham and the serious injury of another male.

Judge Stacy M. Wall sentenced Miller on Monday, Oct. 21, after he had changed his plea to guilty on Sept. 25 on one count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, and one count of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. The change of plea was part of a plea agreement, which means the other charges he was previously facing were dismissed.

Wall sentenced Miller to 30 years to life in prison on the aggravated murder charge, and a minimum of five years to a maximum of seven and a half years on the attempted aggravated murder charge, with the time to be served concurrently. He also must pay court costs. Miller is eligible for parole after 30 years, and upon release, must register with the violent offender registration data base for a minimum of 10 years. Miller, Wall said, is not eligible for early release (prior to the mandatory 30 year sentence in prison.)

On Aug. 4, 2023, Piqua Police was dispatched to the 1300 block of Forest Avenue on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Graham dead and another male victim wounded at the parking area of the baseball fields at Fountain Park.

Miller was taken into custody at his home on Madison Avenue hours later around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Initially, aside from the aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder charges, Miller had also been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and complicity charges, which is a third-degree felony. Court documents say the first four charges contain a three-year firearm specification. To all of those charges brought in 2023, Miller had also entered a not guilty plea.

During his sentencing Monday, Miller’s attorney Kirk McVay told the court Miller’s actions were tragic and he now accepts full responsibility for his choices.

Miller apologized to the victims’ families and his own family, said that he regrets his actions and that unfortunately nothing he can do will change what has happened, but vows to live his life differently.

Graham’s family tearfully spoke in court, expressing their love for and grief over the loss of their grandson and son, noting Miller had not showed any remorse or taken responsibility prior to sentencing.

Wall said Miller’s actions were to be considered organized criminal activity, and were “intentional and purposeful” as he “intended to steal drugs (marijuana) and harm those involved” by bringing a gun.