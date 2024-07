Lillie and Gerald Miller, of Piqua, will celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 3.

PIQUA —Gerald and Lillie Miller, of Piqua, plan to celebrate their 56 anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Gerald and Lillie are both retired and share the following children. Randy Miller (deceased), Barton Adkins (deceased), Jim Adkins (deceased), Judy Redinbo and Arlo Swank of Piqua, Glenda and Bruce Jones of Indiana, Cindy and Dexter Winters of Indiana and Gerald Jr and Michelle Miller.