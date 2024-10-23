Milton Union art class creates 3D project

Milton Union High School’s art class students who recently created a 3D public spaces project, that redesigned a public space with clients and safety in mind, are Aubree Bates, front row from left to right, Kaylie Shortridge, Payton Davis, and Emerie Baisden. And in the back row is Josilynn Pullins, left to right, Payton Hart, Austin Bobbitt, Ashton Ater, Johnny Campbell, and Seth Lowry.

By Carly Rose

WEST MILTON — Students of Milton Union High School’s art class recently spent some time creating a 3D public spaces project. Their assignment was to redesign a public space with clients and safety in mind.

Milton Union art teacher Evelyn Brady assigned her students this project with the purpose of having them pick and design a public space and talk about its function and safety. Students chose from a variety of options to base their project on, such as tattoo shops, doctor’s offices, auto body shops, and real estate offices.

The project was left up to the student’s imagination and gave them a form of creative outlet to feel like kids.

One of the things Brady learned from this project was that “some students who aren’t normally as engaged, just love to be kids, and that was part of the inspiration for the project,” said Brady. “You get to high school and do a lot of memorization, you do everything by the book, and everything is laid out with the rules. This was up to their imagination; they were all engaged in what they were doing, and they really enjoyed it. It was amazing.”

This project was the first year that Brady assigned it to her students.

“I thought as far as going into the workspace and having their own businesses, this was kind of a way to look at things differently,” said Brady. “It is more related to what their future is.”

“I think that we do so much on the computer that we really forget that kids need to work with their hands, it’s part of brain development and I just think that’s why it was successful, said Brady. “With the high school, I try to do fun things in between, and I try to do projects like that in between to let them loosen up because they’re still kids.”

Students of Milton Union’s art class who do well, and those who sometimes don’t do so well, got to participate in this project and all did very good on it, she noted.

“I just think they were amazing and what I loved was, it just became a life of its own,” said Brady. “They just really enjoyed themselves and sometimes that’s all the motivation kids need to come to school, and I’m so proud of them.”