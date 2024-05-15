Milton-Union’s graduation is slated for May 24

Milton-Union High School Class of 2024

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union High School will celebrate its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 6 p.m. at Milton-Union High School.

The 2024 Milton-Union High School has three individuals up for valedictorian and salutatorian. The students are so close that as of press time, it was still to early to call who would be named for each honor. Those three students are: Carly Zimmer, Madison Gustin and Ava Berberich.

Members of the Milton-Union graduating class are: Colten Bradley Alcorn, Bryson Thomas Bailey, Ava Gabrielle Berberich, Carter William Berner, Samantha Ann Berry, Magnolia Anna Lynn Black, Michael Dean Booker, Alaina Kate Bostick, Lilian Renee Brazie, Kaylee Renee Ann Brooks, Shannon Rose Brumbaugh, Michael Scott Burke, Jesse Michael Cade, Garrett Eli Cantrell, Cylie Marie Compton, Tanner David-Allen Cooper, Emma Mae Deeter, Brianna Michelle Duff, Colin Scott Fogle, Jordan Matthew Foose, Chase Robert Fox, Sophia Anne Fox, Kyler Rae Fuller, Raegan Elizabeth Fulton, Ty Steven Furlong, Meadow Nicole Gabbard, Sylas Marshal Dice Gambrel, Abigale Dawn Goudy, Gavin Richard Edward Guess, Madison Lynn Gustin, Mackenzi Brie Harris, Haley Kay Hillard, Rachel Ann Jacobs, Karley D’Ann Jeffries, Thomas James Jordan, Patricia Ann Grace Jurich, Samantha Ann Kincer, Mikayla Shiloh Lair, Chloee Rene Lang, Kendall Marie Leffew, Blake Edward Little, Zachary Adam Lovin, Joshua Allen Lucente, Lyndsey Marie Lucous, Rylan Michael-David Manson, Trinity Ann-Marie Marlatt, Gabriella Rose Mayor, Madalyn Lee McGuffey, Aydan Charles Miles, Morgan Mae Miller, Sarah Renee Mitchell, Jacob Michael Morris, Peyton Jagger Nichols, Gavin Joseph Lee Northern, Julianna Nichole Page, Ty Reagan Parsons, Triston Thomas Perkins, Morgan Ashley Quesinberry, Kayden Douglas Rappold, Casey Paul Roland Rench, Thomas Klyne Ryerson, Braden Avery Schaurer, Alyssa Mae Smith, Savanna Alexis Smith, Lotus Quinn Snyder, Gavin Charles Spitler, Elliot Anthony Stein, Brian Douglas Storer, Douglas Rubert Stringfield Jr., Lillie Elizabeth Taxis, Dawson Phillip Tinnerman, Aileen Holly Vanderstar, Tyreese Adrian Werling, Mason Dominic West, Chase Thomas Wills, Riley Colleen Wilson, Carly Nichole Zimmer and Jordan Isaac Zizert.