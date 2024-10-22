Monday Girls Soccer Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team opened sectional tournament play with a 2-1 win over Fairborn Monday night at Ernst Soccer Stadium.
Troy, 11-7-0, will play Mount Notre Dame in a D-II district title game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Miamisburg.
Addilynn Buschur and Avery Noll scored the goals for Troy.
Rhiann Otis and Ella Ritter had one assist each.
Abbie Fleenor had five saves in goal.
D-III
Vandalia-Butler 2,
Tippecanoe 0
VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team dropped a D-II district semifinal Thursday.
Tipp finished the season with a record of 12-5-1.
Bellbrook 8,
Piqua 0
BELLBROOK — The Piqua girls soccer team dropped a D-II district semifinal Thursday.
Piqua closes the season with a record of 7-10-2.
D-IV
Miami East 1,
Milton-Union 0
CASSTOWN — In a game that saw no scoring in regulation or overtime, Miami East outscored Milton 4-2 on PKs to win a D-IV district semifinal.
The Vikings, 10-2-5, will play Summit Country Day at 7 p.m. Thursday at Monroe High School.
Alter 1,
Bethel 0
KETTERING — The Bethel girls soccer team lost a heartbreaker Monday in D-IV district semifinal.
Bethel finishes the season with a record of 13-2-3.
D-V
Lehman Catholic 1,
Botkins 0
BOTKINS — Lehman Catholic won a thriller in D-V district semifinal action Monday.
The Cavaliers, 7-10-1, will play Madeira in a district title game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trotwood-Madison.
Kaelynn Walker had the game-winning goal for Lehman and Callie Giguere had 10 saves in the shutout.