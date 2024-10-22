Monday Girls Soccer Roundup

Troy’s Maddie Moore sends the ball down the field against Fairborn Monday night at Ernst Soccer Stadium. Photo Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Milton-Union’s Riley Shaw (white jersey) and Miami East’s Olivia Loughman battle for the ball near the Milton-Union goal Monday night at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Avery Noll races down the field with the ball Monday night. Photo Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Miami East’s Haley Barnes fights off a defender as she goes to the ball Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy keeper Abbie Fleenor sends the ball down the field. Photo Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Milton-Union’s Kennedy Nichols and Miami East’s Karis Miller battle for the ball Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team opened sectional tournament play with a 2-1 win over Fairborn Monday night at Ernst Soccer Stadium.

Troy, 11-7-0, will play Mount Notre Dame in a D-II district title game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Miamisburg.

Addilynn Buschur and Avery Noll scored the goals for Troy.

Rhiann Otis and Ella Ritter had one assist each.

Abbie Fleenor had five saves in goal.

D-III

Vandalia-Butler 2,

Tippecanoe 0

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team dropped a D-II district semifinal Thursday.

Tipp finished the season with a record of 12-5-1.

Bellbrook 8,

Piqua 0

BELLBROOK — The Piqua girls soccer team dropped a D-II district semifinal Thursday.

Piqua closes the season with a record of 7-10-2.

D-IV

Miami East 1,

Milton-Union 0

CASSTOWN — In a game that saw no scoring in regulation or overtime, Miami East outscored Milton 4-2 on PKs to win a D-IV district semifinal.

The Vikings, 10-2-5, will play Summit Country Day at 7 p.m. Thursday at Monroe High School.

Alter 1,

Bethel 0

KETTERING — The Bethel girls soccer team lost a heartbreaker Monday in D-IV district semifinal.

Bethel finishes the season with a record of 13-2-3.

D-V

Lehman Catholic 1,

Botkins 0

BOTKINS — Lehman Catholic won a thriller in D-V district semifinal action Monday.

The Cavaliers, 7-10-1, will play Madeira in a district title game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trotwood-Madison.

Kaelynn Walker had the game-winning goal for Lehman and Callie Giguere had 10 saves in the shutout.