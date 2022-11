TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is hosting a Quarter Auction fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Admission to the auction is $3 for one auction paddle. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy.

A quarter auction is a fast-paced auction where guests bid on new items using quarters, rather than larger sums of money.

The proceeds of the auction will go to benefit the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.