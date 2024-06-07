MVVM to be at Piqua Center’s 2nd Saturday vendor show

PIQUA — Miami Valley Veterans Museum, (MVVM) located in Troy, will be participating in the Second Saturday vendor show at The Piqua Center Saturday, June 8, beginning at 9 a.m.

The museum gets part of the booth rent from each of the vendors as a fundraiser. MVVM started at the shows in February 2024.

MVVM vendors have included crafters with such items as crochet, floral arrangements, macrame, unique themed glass bottles, custom designed tumblers, signs, mesh wreaths, floral arrangements, flea market items, direct sales including Scentsy, Color Street, Tastefully Simple, Mary Kay, handmade soaps and lotions, woodworking crafts, 3D print art, teas, herbs, spices, honey products, homemade wax melts, dips and sauces, homemade baked goods, Norwex products, book authors, pet rescue groups, and the list goes on, said a press release from MVVM.

They typically have between 49 to 72 vendors, as well as usually two food trucks at the shows.

The Second Saturday vendor shows are always on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Piqua Center, 987 E Ash St, Piqua.

The support of Miami Valley Veterans Museum goes to the museum, where aside from being a place to display artifacts, is also a meeting place for veterans and a spot that hosts several Miami County veterans’ programs/events. The museum is an all volunteer workforce, where every worker, volunteer, executive and board member gives 100% of their time for free. All donations, grants and funds received by the museum goes into the museum.

MVVM is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373. The MVVM may be reached at 937-332-8852 or http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/