National Night Out set for Aug. 6

Moonshine gives a “high-five” to Indian Ridge National Night Out organizer Rob Alexander during the 2023 event in Piqua. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

By Carly Rose

[email protected]

MIAMI COUNTY — Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS from Piqua, Troy, and Tipp City will participate in block parties and events throughout the county on Tuesday, Aug. 6, for the 41st annual National Night Out event.

Piqua will have six block parties participating, including the 400 block of Adams Street, the 200 block of West Greene Street, the 1900 block of Beckert Drive, Indian Ridge Park on Nadene Drive, Ayden Healthcare on Kienle Drive, and Piqua Manor on West High Street.

The event will feature various activities, such as a play area for kids 10 and under, including a bouncy house, water station, face painting, and more. A meet and greet with Piqua’s police, fire, and SWAT teams in the safety spot. The picnic center will have a trivia contest, magic show, and music. Pricing for the event is free for district residents, $5 for adults, and $2 for kids out of district.

“National Night Out is a unique opportunity for residents to connect with our police and fire departments, celebrating community and safety in a festive atmosphere. It’s a chance to build stronger bonds and share in some enjoyable moments,” said Piqua Police Chief, Rick Byron.

Other attractions will include local safety vehicles, bounce houses, kids activities, food trucks, Susie’s Big Dipper, Big Red from Red Berry, and Cumberland Kettle Corn. There will be a variety of food options, including hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, etc.

“I would like to thank the organizers of the neighborhood block parties for their hard work and we appreciate their efforts to bring us all together,” Byron added.

Officers in the Troy Police Department will be assisting with organizing the neighborhood block parties held in the neighborhoods of Garden Manor, Stonebridge, Terrace Ridge, and Mayfield Road, to promote neighborhood camaraderie and police/community relations.

“This year we have four parties scheduled. A group of officers, dispatchers, victim witness advocates, and other law enforcement partners will visit each party,” said Chief of Police, Shawn McKinney.

In Tipp City, the police and fire department are holding an event at Kyle Park. Many members of both departments will be on site with their equipment. Games, prizes, and helpful community information will also be provided from local community groups.

Some of the events included are pony rides, raffle prizes, a dunk tank, a DJ, food trucks, and face painting.

Tipp City Chief of Police Greg Adkins discussed members of his department who are helping with this year’s event.

“Officer Osting, Officer Roberts, and Officer Edmondson have once again been instrumental in bringing National Night Out to Tipp City,” Adkins said. “National Night Out allows our members to build a strong community by serving our neighbors, building these relationships allows the community to get to know our officers better and have an impact on those who we are here to serve.”

More information can be found on the Piqua, Tipp City and Troy, police department Facebook pages.