The new UVMC/Premier Health Branch on West High Street in Piqua opened to the public on Monday, Aug. 5. On Wednesday, Morgan Smith, left, a receptionist at the new UVMC/Premier Health Branch of the YMCA in Piqua worked at her desk as Crystal Garbig, also seated, assists Brandi Meadows and her daughter, Addy, 7, with plans to use a room for Addy’s upcoming birthday. Also looking on to the far right is Madison Simpson, a YMCA employee.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today