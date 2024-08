Construction on a new Sheetz station is underway Thursday, Aug. 8. The new business is to be located outside the city limits of Troy at 3436 N. County Road 25A, near the Interstate 75 entrance/exit to the north of Upper Valley Medical Center. According to Ohio Department of Liquor Control records, the Sheetz corporation had filed applications for C-1 and C-2 liquor permits at that location.

Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today