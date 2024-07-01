Noah Wotherspoon Band to perform at Prouty concert series

TROY — The Noah Wotherspoon Band will be performing on Friday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m for the Fridays on Prouty music series in downtown Troy.

Wotherspoon revealed his exceptional guitar skills by the age of 11. As a young teenager he had his own band called Noah and the Stratocats, who won a spot on the prestigious Chicago Blues Fest stage when he was just 16. The Stratocats played the Chicago Blues Fest for the next eight years. In 2015 Noah received the Albert King award for Best Guitarist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

Wotherspoon started as a kid from Dayton, who had an affinity for the guitar, but he soon found himself touring America and performing at the world’s Blues Festivals. He has toured Eastern Europe many times and was the headliner at the Reykjavik Blues Festival in Iceland and the Salva Jazz & Blues Festival in Salvatierry, Mexico. He has followed and experimented with a variety of genres in his 20+ year career. It is blues rock that has ultimately captivated him.

“Every note Wotherspoon plays demonstrates his command of the blues musical style. His guitar solos are dripping with unadulterated emotion, capturing listeners, and transporting them to the heart of the blues. Wotherspoon’s love for the genre is evident in every performance, whether he is singing gritted, fervent lyrics or creating beautiful guitar melodies,” says Viberate Music.

The Noah Wotherspoon Band will includes Wotherspoon, guitar; Tom Rastikis, bass; Brian Aylor, drums; Da’Rosa Richardson, keyboards; Danny Manning, alto sax; Eric Wurzelbacher, tenor sax and Charlie Ferrara on trumpet.

This free concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great downtown Troy restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about food options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from The Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.