Ohio annual remembrance walk raised nearly $20,000

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice raised almost $20,000 at its annual Remembrance Walk held on the grounds of the Inpatient Care Center in Troy, drawing approximately 150 participants to honor and remember their loved ones.

The Miami County community came together in a spirit of celebration and support, sharing memories and reinforcing the organization’s mission of Celebrating Life’s Stories for those facing a life-limiting illness.

“Support from this event enables us to continue to offer superior care and services to patients and families in our area during their most challenging times,” said a spokesperson for Ohio’s Hospice. “Thanks to a generous community, we’re also able to extend our support to family members as they navigate their grief journey.”

Ohio’s Hospice confirmed that all proceeds from the event will directly benefit patient care in the community, ensuring that funds raised locally stay within the area they serve.

Ohio’s Hospice presented an award to Gail Peterson of Upper Valley Medical Center, the presenting sponsor, during the event. The organization also recognized Allenbaugh Farms and the Wray-Voress Family as Ohio’s Hospice Champions for collectively raising over $2,000.

Ohio’s Hospice plans to continue the Remembrance Walk as an annual spring event, citing its importance for community healing.

For more information about Ohio’s Hospice or to make a donation, visit: www.OhiosHospice.org.