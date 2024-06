Paul Martin, right, from Troy, with Luis Rodriguez, left, owner of El Sombrero Restaurant. Martin was the winner of the El Sombrero and All Season’s Gift Boutique quilt raffle. The raffle raised over $1,300 for Ohio Hospice of Miami County in memory of Ruben Pelayo who passed away last year after owning the restaurant for 30 years. Martin, who says he eats at the restaurant at least once a week, was excited and emotional after receiving the quilt in Pelayo’s honor.

Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today