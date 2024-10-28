Ohio workers supported by Sherrod Brown

To the editor:

Special interests funded by billionaire CEOs are spending hundreds of millions of dollars in Ohio to spread lies about Sherrod Brown because they know he fights for working people. Bernie Moreno is a car salesman who has been sued 13 times for stealing money from his workers to line his own pockets.

We wouldn’t trust Bernie Moreno at the bargaining table, and we can’t trust him to stand up for Ohio workers when he didn’t even pay his employees the money they worked for and earned. We need to keep Sherrod Brown because he stands up to corporate special interests who want tax breaks for billionaires even while they see record profits, he has been on the picket line with workers fighting for better pay and benefits, and he delivers on his promises to Ohioans.

Rodd Shields

Tipp City