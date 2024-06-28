Olive Garden to be developed in Piqua

Concept drawing of the future Olive Garden where also a Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and a Chipotle’s restaurant will be located on property which currently is the site of the former Red Roof Inn on Scott Drive in Piqua. The Red Roof Inn is set to be demolished shortly, paving the way for construction of the newest restaurants and hotel. The Red Roof Inn on Scott Drive in Piqua is set to be demolished shortly, paving the way for construction of a new Olive Garden where also a Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and a Chipotle’s restaurant will be developed.

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — An Olive Garden restaurant will be developing in Piqua, along with a Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and a Chipotle’s restaurant at the same location.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Piqua City Commission took its first step toward the development of those businesses when it unanimously approved the replat of 902 Scott Drive into three parcels. Currently, the property is the site of the former Red Roof Inn, which is set to be demolished shortly, paving the way for construction of the newest restaurants and hotel in Piqua.

Olive Garden operates more than 900 restaurants across the United States and is part of the Darden family of restaurants. It features a variety of Italian dishes, salads and desserts. Chipotle’s offers a variety of Mexican dishes and has over 3,000 locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton has close to 3,000 locations.

At the June 25 meeting, the commission approved a resolution awarding a contract to Advanced Excavating and Demolition LLC, for the 902 Scott Drive demolition project. The demolition is expected to get underway shortly and should be completed by September 2024. The demolition is expected to cost $386,157.

According to Oberdorfer, between now and fall 2024, “City staff will bring before City Commission agreements to proceed with redevelopment of the site by Cincinnati based BASIS Real Estate. BASIS plans to develop the land for Olive Garden to build a new restaurant at the site. The development company will also prepare the site for the construction of a Hampton Inn & Suites and will be constructing a Chipotle restaurant. The lease agreements for the restaurants are currently being finalized and the hotel project is under contract.”

Site improvement work is expected to be completed in 2024 to ready the site for the construction of the new buildings. Construction is estimated to begin in the spring or summer of 2025.

Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer released a statement on the project noting, “Moving forward with the first step of this project is a huge step toward further developing the I-75/U.S. 36 interchange and bringing in additional tax revenue for the community. We conducted due diligence and research to ensure success of this project and minimize risk for the city. This collaboration with BASIS (Real Estate) ensures that the project will move forward quickly and provide these new amenities to the community in the near future.”

During the Biannual State of Piqua address on June 6, Oberdorfer spoke about the plans for Olive Garden and the other businesses at the Scott Drive location, noting tht the city of Piqua wanted a “national brand.” At that time, Oberdorfer said, “We’re finally in a place where the community can move forward. We’ve listened.”

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.