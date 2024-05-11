On the agendas

Troy City Schools Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May. 13. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 500 N. Market St.

West Milton Village Council

The West Milton Village Council will meet on Tuesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building 701 S. Miami St.

Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education

Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Elementary Media Center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.

Piqua City Schools Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 215 Looney Road.