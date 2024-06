On Thursday, June 20, the temperature on the Park National Bank building in Piqua registered at 100 degrees as the heat wave continued. Remember to check on your family, friends, neighbors and seniors citizens. Be sure to stay hydrated and make sure your pets have plenty of water and are kept out of the heat and off of asphalt that could burn their paws. The heat wave is expected to continue through at least Sunday.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today