OneOhio Recovery Foundation met July 10

COLUMBUS — Directors of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, charged with helping distribute Ohio’s opioid settlement funds to advance substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts, held a public board meeting on July 10 at the State Library of Ohio in Columbus.

Chair Don Mason (Region 12) opened the meeting by welcoming the board of directors, staff, and guests to the Foundation’s new meeting location.

“It’s exciting to see the thoughtful work underway, both here at the Foundation and throughout all 19 OneOhio Regions, in order to put grant dollars to work in our communities,” Mason said. “More than 1,500 grant applications totaling $500 million in requests are being carefully assessed by our board, staff and regional partners, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone taking part in this very significant and meticulous process.”

Continuing the board’s efforts to more fully understand the wide-ranging impacts of substance use disorder in our society, the July board meeting included a presentation by Dr. Richard Whitney, director of the Ohio Professionals Health Program and a widely recognized authority on the treatment of addiction. Dr. Whitney provided the board with an overview of the nature of addiction, including the long arc of recovery and biopsychosocial model of substance use disorders.

Following Dr. Whitney’s presentation, directors received and approved the June financial report.

The next board of directors meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the State Library of Ohio, 274 E. First Ave., No. 100, Columbus.

Members of the public and media may access video of all board meetings and related board documents at OneOhioFoundation.com/Meetings.