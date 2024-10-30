Operation Cover-Up coat distribution planned for Nov. 2

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant Rena Gumerlock prepares coats for distribution at the Miami County Fairgrounds during the sheriff’s office’s 2023 Operation Cover-Up. Miami Valley Today file photo

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing children and adult coats at the Miami County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9-11 a.m. Enter through the south gate of the fairgrounds and the building is beside the secretary’s office.

“Thank you Sunset Cleaners of Troy for the cleaning of all donated coats and to all who donated coats,.” said a press release from the sheriff’s office. “Without all the donations, this project would not be possible.”

Contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 937-440-6085 for further information.