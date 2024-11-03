Operation Cover-Up donates 700 coats

Four siblings show Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak their new coats during the sheriff’s office’s 33rd annual Operation Cover-up coat distribution on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Duchak said approximately 700 coats were donated, with Sunset Cleaners donating dry cleaning for the coats. Duchak said he wanted to thank Upper Valley Career Center students who held a competition to see what class could donate the most coats. The winning class received pizza and soda donated by the sheriff’s office. He also wanted to thank Fields of Grace Church in Covington for playing a big role in the success of the event.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today