OSP investigates 5-vehicle I-75 crash Friday morning

DAYTON — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a five-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 75 south, just north of the Northwoods Boulevard exit in Butler Township, Montgomery County Friday morning, Nov. 1.

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation into crash that occurred at approximately 7:57 a.m., revealed a 2015 Buick Verano, operated by Amy Latimer, 49, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on I-75 near mile post 65 when she sideswiped a 2008 Ford, operated by Sarah Jackson, 34, of Tipp City, that was broken down partially in the roadway. Latimer then struck the rear of a 2017 Infiniti, that was operated by Carla Bonifas, 38, of Troy. Latimer then struck a 2019 GMC pickup truck, driven by James Beaty, 46, of Tipp City, and a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Dion Barrett, 18, of Saint Petersburg, Florida.

I-75 was shut down as a result of the crash and reopened at approximately 9:19 a.m.

Beaty was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Latimer was transported by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital. Latimer was issued a traffic citation for assured clear distance ahead.

OSP was assisted on scene by Butler Township Fire and EMS, Tipp City Police Department, and Sandys Towing and Recovery, Carl’s Body Shop and Towing, Englewood Truck Towing and Recovery and Parker’s Towing and Recovery.