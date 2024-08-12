OSP plans OVI checkpoint this week

PIQUA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) announced Monday, Aug. 12, troopers and local law enforcement will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county that the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the locations will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” said an OSP press release.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.