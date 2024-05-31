“Painting” the town red

Troy Strawberry officials, city officials and dignitaries cut a ribbon, officially opening the 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival on Friday, May 31, 2024 in downtown Troy. This years marks the 47th anniversary of the popular event. Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today Troy Strawberry Festival Chairperson for 2024, Jules Harris, center, and Troy Mayor Robin Oda, far left, are joined by members of Harris’ family in honoring the tradition of turning the fountain in downtown Troy red as the 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival kicked off on Friday evening. Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today

