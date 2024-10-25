Parents as Teachers’ annual quarter auction set

PIQUA — Piqua Parents as Teachers (PAT) will hold its annual quarter auction on Nov. 14 at a new location this year, the Piqua VFW, at 8756 N. County Road 25A, Piqua.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction will be from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $3 each and are available at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop on North Main Street in Piqua and Piqua Junior High School during school hours. There are a limited number of tickets available for sale to those who are 18 or older, said a press Piqua Parents as Teachers press release.

Please bring your own quarters. For around $40, participants can bid on nearly everything available, the release said, with an “all in paddle” available.

PAT is a parent education and support program for families of children prenatal through kindergarten in the Piqua area. The goal of PAT is designed to help provide all parents of these young children the information and support needed to give their children the best possible start in life.

For more information or answers to questions, call PAT at 937-916-3139.