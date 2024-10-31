Pella recognizes manufacturing month

Pella Corporation’s Troy location on Experiment Farm Road is pictured. Courtesy photo | Pella Corporation

TROY — In recognition of October as Manufacturing Month, Pella Corporation’s Troy location is highlighting its manufacturing presence in the community.

October is designated for Manufacturing Month throughout the nation. This recognition celebrates manufacturing employees, educates youth on the merits of a manufacturing career, and highlights the importance of manufacturing to a community.

“Manufacturing creates a critical intersection between our customers’ needs and the livelihoods of the people who work hard to meet them. It’s important to recognize the impact those relationships have on families nationwide,” said Troy Plant Manager Tom Eakin, in a Pella press release.

Education is a significant focus at Pella and this past year the Pella Troy plant invited 15 students from Troy High School’s “Troy Team Leadership” for a tour of the manufacturing facility and discussed the merits of manufacturing.

Pella Troy engages technology to ensure materials, parts, and information get to the right workstations at the right time so team members and the equipment they operate can get the job done right the first time, according to Eakin.

“Our company leverages a unique combination of automation and the human touch to ensure our products meet the reputation the Pella brand has built for almost a century,” said Eakin. “Delivering what the customer ordered on time, with no issues, in the safest, most cost-effective way is our focus each day.”

Additionally, the Troy plant contributed over $15,000 to local community organizations such as Community Rides.

Pella offers many career opportunities.

“It’s not just about the position on our manufacturing lines but those are great places to start,” said Eakin. “We have many team members who currently serve in technical, support, and leadership roles who got their start in production, and recognized opportunities to develop fulfilling careers.”

For more information, visit their website at https://www.pella.com/