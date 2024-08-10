Picture perfect

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

You already know that a real estate agent will accompany the serious buyers when they go to look at homes for a potential purchase. But if you’re planning to list your home in the upcoming months, here’s a sobering statistic: almost all buyers view and compare pictures of homes online before deciding which homes they would like to visit.

While they say one shouldn’t judge a book by it’s cover, it’s a sure bet that those buyers are doing just that. So what can you do to improve your chances of being selected for a closer look? Go out and take a picture of the front of your home.

Now take an objective look at the front of your home in the picture. How’s your curb appeal? Are the shrubs neatly manicured? Is the lawn mowed and are the edges trimmed? Are there some eye-catching landscaping elements? Some red or bright pink flowers will spice up your landscape. Is the exterior pressure-washed, painted and are the windows sparkling? Is the front porch and entry inviting? Is there dirt and grass on the side walk? Are there cobwebs in the corners of the porch?

You may have dramatic cathedral ceilings and six panel doors inside, but the buyers may never have the chance to see them if you don’t offer stunning curb appeal.

At the listing appointment, ask your agent to perform a walk through for the inside and outside of your home. Follow the suggestions they give you for improvements and you’ll soon be enjoying many visits from potential buyers and their agents.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team Re/MAX by calling 937-778-3961