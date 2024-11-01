Piqua announces live fire training Nov. 6-7

PIQUA — The city of Piqua announced the Piqua Fire Department will conduct a live fire firefighter training between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Piqua Public Safety Regional Training Facility, 9300 State Route 66, in Piqua.

According to a city news release the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency have issued permits for the training exercise.

Fire ignition materials used will include straw and heat-treated wood pallets. The training exercise simulates the fire and smoke conditions firefighters experience in real-life scenarios in service to the community.

The site is closed to the public, but the adjacent roadways, bike paths, and waterways remain open for travel. Signage will be displayed during the training exercise to indicate that training is in progress.

Those with questions may call the Miami County Communication Center’s non-emergency line at 937-440-991.