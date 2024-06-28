Piqua Arts Council announces return of Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS

The 2023 Piqua Arts Council’s Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS event. Submitted photo | Piqua Arts Council

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council has announced its Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS event is returning for its second year.

“Studies show that the arts are just as important to a child’s development as science and math,” said a press release from the Piqua Arts Council. “We invite children of all ages to continue to foster their artistic growth over the summer with our diverse set of activities. This event is proudly sponsored by the Duke Foundation, the Yannucci Family Fund and Greenville National Bank.”

Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS will take place at YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, on Aug. 10,. Beginning at 1 p.m., kids from each age group (K-3, 4-6, 7-12) will engage in six diverse, 20-minute art activities with the event ending at 4 p.m.

Each station will be led by a local volunteer, incorporating art mediums from paint, construction paper, markers, pipe cleaners, and much more. Activities have been designed by a local and professional art instructor and will be age-specific, catering to the approximate skill-levels of each age range.

Tickets for Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS are on sale now at $30 each and can be purchased online at: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/art-4-everyone. Kids in grades K-6 must be accompanied by an adult.

Make sure you get your tickets today for this event filled with creative fun for all ages. Bring the kids, or grandkids, and make some lasting memories before the end of the summer.

There are many things that factor into creating and hosting a successful event. Believe it or not, the biggest component is the army of volunteers. Help the Piqua Arts Council make Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS a successful event. Lend a helping hand by instructing a pre-designed art activity for any age group.

Sign up to volunteer, learn more or get tickets here: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/art-4-everyone.