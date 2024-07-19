Piqua Arts Council seeks new executive director

Knepper

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council is seeking candidates to fill the role of executive director.

Current executive director, Jordan Knepper, has accepted an opportunity with the Community Foundation of Shelby County as their director of donor services. He will make the transition into the new role this fall.

“Jordan has enthusiastically directed and grown PAC for over 11 years. We are proud of his accomplishments and his dedication to the variety of art experiences offered to people of all ages, right here in Piqua!” said Mike McCorkle, president of PAC, in a press release.

“We want to thank Jordan for his work in the arts and congratulate him on his next adventure. Over Knepper’s leadership, Piqua Arts Council has tripled their annual budget, tripled the number of programs and events, and been awarded multiple awards for their work in the field as a local arts agency,” the release said

Established in 1990 as a committee of the chamber of commerce, Piqua Arts Council has been operating as its own organization since 1993 and recently celebrated its 30th year of making the arts accessible to the community through presentation, support and education. The executive director works with a board of directors, volunteers, committee members and support staff to ensure the successful completion of more than 13 events and programs annually.

The Piqua Arts Council is looking for a successful candidate that will have demonstrated experience in development/advancement, non-profit management, event management and communication work. Having positive, professional relationships within Piqua will be helpful for the role.

To be considered by the hiring committee, candidates should send a resume, cover letter and two professional references to [email protected]. A full job description for the executive director of Piqua Arts Council can be found at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/jobs.

Applicants will be reviewed on a rolling basis upon submission. Applications are accepted until Aug. 12, or until a qualified candidate is found.