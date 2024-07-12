Piqua Arts Council’s Art 4 Everyone

Kathi Hart, of Art Adventures, helps student Penelope Gredvig at her birthday party. Courtesy photo | Kathi Hart A gallery event at the Riverside Arts Center in Wapakoneta in June 2024. Pictured is Kathi Hart of Art Adventures, center, with Hannah, Abigail, left to right Charlie, and Jillian. Courtesy photo | Kathi Hart

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council is getting ready for another Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS and the crafts for the show were designed by local artist Kathi Hart of Art Adventures.

Art Adventures with Kathi Heart is located in Sidney and specializes in designing a variety of uniquely themed art camps for children. With themes that range from fairy gardens to Dino Dioramas, Hart does it all and more, said a press release from the Piqua Arts Council. Using her expertise, she has designed a unique theme and six astonishing crafts for each of our three age groups.

Children in the grades K-3 age group should ready their sea legs as they prepare for an adventure on the high seas. Hart evokes the wonder of the ocean with these crafts that use thingamabobs any mermaid would be jealous of, including pool noodles, construction paper, watercolors and more. From seashells to sea creatures, each craft is such a be a treasure that any young pirate will be eager to take home and show off.

While our youngest age group sets off to explore the oceans, our grades 4-6 age group heads in a different direction – up. The vastness of outer space means there is always something new to explore. We made sure this would be the same with our crafts. Featuring cosmic materials such as aluminum foil, stained glass paint and sequins, all of these activities are certain to be a blast with your child. They may even encounter an alien or two on this art adventure.

Our grades 7-12 age group is our largest and contains the most diverse group of ages. Hart adeptly designed their crafts to be just as varied. The final theme, “Groovy, Man” focuses on color and manipulating it. All crafts in this category feature different ways to show the blending and matching of colors using a range of mediums such as pastels, markers, inks and more. Your teenager worried it might be lame? Hart made sure to increase the skill and maturity level on this one without impacting the fun.

Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, at YWCA Piqua from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $30 each. Children in grades K-6 must be accompanied by an adult. This event is proudly sponsored by the Duke Foundation, the Yannucci Family Fund and Greenville National Bank, with sustaining support by Ohio Arts Council and Piqua Arts Council’s official hotel sponsor, Comfort Inn.

Whether you have a pirate, astronaut or hippie living in your home, there is a craft for them at Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS, because art is for everyone.

Interested in volunteering to instruct one of these pre-designed crafts? Want to buy a ticket for your child? Sign up, learn more or get tickets here: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/art-4-everyone