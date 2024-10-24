Piqua asks special event organizers for 2025 date hold requests

PIQUA — The city of Piqua requests special event organizers to submit date hold requests via an online form for all 2025 events.

The deadline for submission requests is Nov. 10, said a city of Piqua news flash.

Submitting the date hold request assists city staff and elected officials in budgeting and resource planning for the upcoming year. Scheduling special events assists departments as they plan for special event support activities.

The form is to be used to apply for permission to use public parks and/or facilities, streets or rights-of-way and should not be used for simple facility or park shelter rentals for neighborhood meetings, family reunions or picnics.

For more information and to submit 2025 date hold requests, please visit the “Special Events” page of the city of Piqua’s website.

For questions, please contact Public Information Officer Michelle Perry at [email protected] or 937-778-2038.