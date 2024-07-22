Piqua BOE hears about STEM opportunities

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Board of Education heard about new and expanded Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) opportunities that will be available to students in the district as the new school year gets underway on Thursday, July 18.

Scott Bloom, curriculum director for grades 6-12, gave the STEM presentation, telling board members there are three STEM teachers that will lead the program this fall, including two who are award winning STEM Fellows and a new teacher who will become a STEM fellow in their second year of teaching.

Bloom said the “guiding principles” of STEM for the Piqua program, that include the three pillars of STEM education including knowledge, tools and skills. Students will also follow what is called a 5 E approach to the engineering design process that includes explore, explain, elaborate and evaluate. The students will also develop career skills including problem solving, critical thinking, creativity and logic skills.

Bloom noted STEM is for all students in grades K-12, adding what students are learning are “career skills.” Bloom said there are a “lot of really exciting things” on the horizon for the students, including eight 3-D printers, lego robotics that will “advance” in the level of challenge as students “move up,” Lego League Tables, Snap Circuits that will teach students about light, Vernier Sensor Learning, TinkerCad that is similar to AutoCad, and straw rockets that students will make out of drinking straws. Students will also learn pre-engineering as well as many other skills.

“You name it, we can build it,” Bloom said. He noted that junior high students will be able to study electronic components that are found in their homes such as doorbells and will learn what makes them work as well as what makes other areas of a home function.

Bloom said it is “significant that it (the STEM program) is K-12. Not every district can do that. I’m very proud of our district…we can build not only their (students) skills, but that confidence.”

Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson told board members following Bloom’s presentation “(Bloom) is passionate about it (STEM)” and added the development of such an extensive STEM program “wouldn’t happen without that.”

In other business, Thompson gave an update on “Success Starts Here: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.” It is program that gives local children the chance to become familiar with and develop reading skills at a very young age. He said a young child came to the board office and had “read their 200th book.” Thompson said the child “was so excited” to share how many books they had read and as a reward, was able to take a book home.

Thompson said the reading program is doing well, “We’re getting more and more kids registered.”

He added that Piqua Public Library is a big help in reaching children and their families. Thompson said they are hoping to have a big promotion for the program next April.

Board members also met the new student representative, Spencer Ford, who is a rising senior, at Upper Valley Career Center in pre-engineering. He is a member of the Principal’s Advisory Board and is in his fourth year with show choir and runs cross country for Piqua High School.

Sean Ford, board president and Spencer’s dad, said he wanted to make clear that he was not involved in the decision to name Spencer as the student representative to the board.

Assistant Superintendent Tony Lyons gave board members an update on the issue of bullying in Piqua Schools, telling them that over the last school year, there were a total of 13 bullying incidents. Incidents of bullying off campus and on social media are “continuing to grow” and school officials are working as much as possible with parents and school principals have plans to deal with bullying issues. The plan, Lyons said, works with both the student accused of bullying and the student impacted.

“I will tell you…(there are) less cases this year, a little something to be celebrated,” said Lyons.

Piqua Schools Treasurer Jeremie Hittle gave a brief update, noting that the district has now been in the black for 17 years. He noted the new Fiscal Year has now started.

During the meeting, board members approved action to purchase two new school buses for the district from Meyer Equipment. The buses will cost $128,858 each. Hittle said when he began working for the district, a bus cost $88,000.

One board member questioned if the new buses will have seat belts. Hittle said they will not have seat belts, noting that is “a very touchy subject…a nightmare,” explaining there are many variables when it comes to the issue of seat belts in school buses.

The board approved new playground equipment for Washington and Springcreek Primary and Piqua Central Intermediate School at a cost of $262,230. Hittle said playground equipment typically needs to be replaced every 10 years.

Board members also approved the fiscal year 2025 Piqua Public Library budget. The board approves the budget each year.

The board approved a list of donations and grants received for the month of June 2024. Thompson expressed his appreciation for the donations, stating that the district “cannot do without them.”

The board also approved several personnel actions.

The next meeting of the board will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.