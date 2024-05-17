Piqua Catholic donates to Children with Hair Loss

It was a family affair as the Yant siblings were part of a hair cutting event at Piqua Catholic School that benefits Children with Hair Loss, an organization that does not charge children for wigs that may need them as a result of cancer, alopecia or burns. Pictured donating her hair is Elizabeth Yant, seated, a second-grader at the school, with her brother, Andy, a first-grader, enjoying cutting off her hair as their sister, Carey, an eighth-grader, looks on. They are the children of Jonathan and Amanda Yant, of Sidney. Piqua Catholic School has been donating to the organization for 15 years and they have donated a total of 908-inches or 75-feet of hair during that time. This year, there were eight students and three adults who donated some of their hair to the cause.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today