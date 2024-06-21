Piqua celebrates Juneteenth

Jim Oda, left, of the Piqua Community Diversity Committee/former director of the Piqua Public Library, addresses those attending the Juneteenth celebration on Thursday, June 20, at the gazebo in downtown Piqua as Piqua Mayor Kris Lee looks on. In the background on the gazebo stage are members of the Gotham City Quintet. Oda shared background about Juneteenth and slavery. Lee also discussed the history of Juneteenth and the slaves that found their way to the Rossville community in Piqua where they found a new life and freedom. The Gotham City Quintet performed a variety of songs for the event.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today