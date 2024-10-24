Piqua Chamber seeks ‘Business Person of the Year’ nominees

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, for the “Business Person of the Year” award.

Nominees should be a member of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce; their business should be located within the 45356 zip code. They should be actively involved with the enhancement of the city of Piqua including their business, community, and/or the Chamber of Commerce. This person should also be active in the betterment of the business community. The recipient should be recognized as a leader in the community and be successful in their chosen profession.

Nomination forms can be obtained at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce or online at www.piquaareachamber.com.

Please contact Kathy Sherman by calling 937-773-2765 or emailing [email protected] with any questions.