PIQUA — Piqua city offices will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to allow city employees to attend an annual employee appreciation event, the city announced on its Facebook page.

The Piqua Utility Business Office, including telephones, will not be open and will return during normal business hours on Friday, Aug. 16, at 8 a.m.

The city announced garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will run on a normal schedule.