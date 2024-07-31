Piqua Commission OK’s measure to remove board members

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA—The Piqua Commissioners members held a lengthy discussion involving an ordinance that would allow commission members to remove board members from their positions and approved an ordinance approving the allocation of cannabis marijuana excise tax revenue during a special meeting on Tuesday, July 30.

In the third reading, Mayor Kris Lee explained there is currently no way to remove people from boards, which could include situations where the board member has misconduct or there is no need for the board anymore.

Commissioner Paul Simmons said he was uncomfortable with the ordinance as it was too easy to remove individuals.

“As written, I cannot support this,” he said.

Resident Kim Heisler asked the commission if there were measures in place to give warnings to board members before removing them, to which Lee responded that there was nothing in place now.

Law Director Frank Patrizio said it takes three commission members to appoint to the planning commission and three commission members to vote to remove an individual from any board.

Patrizio added he hoped a member would resign before being removed. He said commission members can be removed for criminal activity or other malfeasances.

The commissioners approved an amendment to the ordinance that any board member can be removed with a majority vote of the commission, of at least three commissioners, if they have been convicted of a crime, if there has been malfeasance or conduct detrimental to the city of Piqua while serving on a city board. The ordinance was passed unanimously.

Next, the commission adopted an ordinance allocating adult-use cannabis marijuana excise tax revenue. Patrizio said an Ohio tax and there will be a 10 percent excise tax on marijuana, with 36 percent of the tax revenue going to the city of Piqua to use however they wish.

The commissioners decided to use the revenue to benefit the city park system and passed the ordinance unanimously.

In other action, the commissioners heard the second reading of an ordinance to repeal Piqua Code 30.15 and adopt new rules for the commission.

Under the new rules, the commission would use the first half of the meeting to conduct business and after a brief break, use the second half for commission comments and public comment. The new rules would also address public conduct at meetings and institute a comment cards for the public comments section.

Heisler addressed the commission about the proposed changes.

“I understand you guys need rules,” she said. “(But) ever so slowly you’re limiting us.”

Lee responded saying anyone can talk to the commission members in other venues outside of the meetings.

“I’d like to say to the citizens out there, speak up, because this is the second reading,” Heisler said.

Commissioner Tom Hohman said that while some individuals may not know what they want to say on a comment card.

“I think it would be nice for those who know what they want to say,” he said.

Hohman also addressed the issue of residents having enough time to speak, if there is still time, they can still come up.

A final reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the next commission meeting.

In other business, the commissioners approved the second reading of an ordinance to make appropriations for the City of Piqua for 2024. Commissioner Frank DeBrosse thanked Finance Director Jerry O’Brien for his work on the appropriations.

“I want to thank you for the manner in which you presented this to us,” DeBrosse said. “(You) put this in language even I can understand.”

The Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a purchase order to Strawser Construction, Inc., for a portion of the 2024 Pavement Preservation Program. Peters, Janet, Jean and Edge Streets are next on the list for the final part of the pavement program and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps for this year. The purchase order approved is for $106,500 with a 10 percent contingency.

In response to questions from the commission about the pavement program, Community Services Director Kyle Hinkelman said that crack seal used on roadways usually lasts for five to 10 years. Approximately $1 million was budgeted for this year’s pavement preservation program.

City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said that the volume and weight of vehicles is a factor. He noted that pavement preservation can extend road life up to 30 years. He told the commissioners that the recent Looney Road pavement project was a “very expensive endeavor.”

Tuesday’s special meeting resulted in the approval of an amendment to the agenda which removed the commission comments, public comments, and city manager report from the agenda. The special meeting was due to the fact a meeting was not held during the July 4th holiday week.

The commissioners will not meet on Tuesday, Aug. 6, since they will be attending National Night Out in the Piqua area.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Miami Valley Today