Piqua Commission OK’s rule changes for future meetings

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

PIQUA—The Piqua Commission passed an ordinance to adopt new rules for future meetings despite opposition from several residents and one commissioner at a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The ordinance repeals Piqua’s Code 30.15 and adopts new rules for the commission, including using the first half of the meeting to conduct business and after a brief break, use the second half for commission comments and public comment. The new rules would also address public conduct at meetings and institute a comment card for the public comments section.

Additionally, any non-citizen may also participate in public comment if an ordinance or resolution made part of the agenda affects his or her business located within the city of Piqua or the utility service they receive within the city of Piqua.

Under the rules of conduct of meetings obscene comments, physically threatening remarks, and disruptive conduct are prohibited in addition to racist and hate-filled epithets.

City of Piqua Law Director Frank Patrizio addressed the commission about the proposed ordinance.

“This change has been reviewed three times. We’ve made some minor amendments to it and those amendments are incorporated in the ordinance for the city’s commission purposes I just want to restate that I’ve reviewed this ordinance myself and went through various case laws,” Patrizio said. “And the administration would ask that this ordinance be passed.”

Commissioner Paul Simmons expressed concern over several new rules of the proposed ordinance.

“If it was really important to have people who live outside of the city limits proper not speak that would have already been written into the rules years ago,” Simmons said. “I think that really flies in the face of the First Amendment, not because of what they’re saying but they’re Americans, they should be able to speak.”

Simmons also discussed the term obscene comments and how the definition of what is obscene has changed over time.

“So, I have some very basic issues with this as it sits even with the third reading,” Simmons said.

The public also commented on how the ordinance would affect them. Alisha Lange, who lives outside the city limits said she felt personally attacked by the proposed rule changes.

“I am deeply concerned about the proposed restrictions on public comment, which appear to be hindering me and my ability to speak publicly,” Lange said. “This violates our constitutional right to freedom of speech, which plays a crucial role in our system of checks and balances.

“Anytime any limitation is placed on the public it’s huge,” Kim Heisler said. “So, I would say please consider any limitations at all and keep stuff as it is.”

Heisler also proposed the time of the meeting ending at 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. to make sure everyone from the public can speak.

“I also think it’s also imperative to have public comments dictated because that is our only way to have a written record and accountability with the city,” Heisler added.

“To limit any type of interaction or concern or discussion I think is unconstitutional,” Jeff Grimes said. “If somebody comes up and has concern for the town, it looks really bad if you only let us come up and talk for five minutes. If we don’t have a voice, why do we even have these meetings?”

The ordinance passed 3-1 with Mayor Kris Lee, Commissioners Frank DeBrosse and Jim Vetter voting to adopt, while Commissioner Simmons strongly opposed. Commissioner Tom Hohman was not present to vote on the ordinance.

In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved a $60,000 fund from the general fund to the economic development fund for legal expenditures.

The commissioners also heard a first reading of an ordinance to amend the land use development code regarding flags.

“Our code was adopted in June of 2023, and it has been a little over a year now with this new code. As part of this code, we did modify the standards to our sign code.” Community Services Director Kyle Hinkelman said.

“After going through the planning commission and having a discussion the planning commission did recommend in a 5-0 vote to make the general modification that now there is no limit to the number of flags on residential lots. The limit on non-residential lots is still kept at three flags,” Hinkelman added.

Commissioner Simmons requested to forgo the three-reading rule for the ordinance and pass it immediately, but Commissioner Vetter opposed Simmons’ motion and the ordinance meaning a second reading of the proposed ordinance will be read at the next commission meeting.