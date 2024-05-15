Piqua High School wreslters Gavin Nelson, Averi Wiley make college choices

Piqua High School senior Gavin Nelson signs his letter of intent to wrestle for Ashland University as his family looks on. Photos Provided Piqua High School senior Averi Wiley is shown with her family after signing her letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Mount Union. Photos Provided

PIQUA — Two Piqua wrestlers made their college choices official Wednesday in the PHS commons.

Gavin Nelson will wrestle for the Ashland University men’s wrestling team and Averi Wiley will wrestle for the University of Mount Union women’s wrestling team.

Gavin Nelson

Nelson, the son of Tonya Ball, Ashland was an easy choice for him.

“I really like the coaches and felt comfortable there,” Nelson said. “When I was younger, I had always thought about wrestling in college and I am looking forward to it. “

Piqua coach Hunter Bryant said Ashland was a great choice for Nelson.

“They have a great program and coach,” Bryant said. “Without a doubt, I think it is (Gavin Nelson’s best wrestling is in front of him). I think things really seemed to click for him this season.”

Nelson has gotten better with each season.

As a freshman at 126 pounds, he was 30-12 with eight pins.

As a junior at 132 pounds, he was 25-11 with nine pins.

This past season he was 36-6 with 15 pins.

“I think things just seemed to click for Gavin (Nelson) this season,” Bryant said. “He started to figure things out. A lot of wrestlers look at their high school record as determining how they will do in college, but it is a whole different animal.”

Nelson agreed.

“I think you always can get better,” he said. “Being in a better wrestling room and practicing with those wrestlers every day is going to help me get better. I definitely think my best wrestling is in front of me.”

Averi Wiley

After setting the bar high for future Piqua girls wrestlers, Wiley will be breaking ground at Mount Union.

The daughter of Erica Anderson and Matt Wiley, she competed in the girls state wrestling tournament as a sophomore, finishing sixth at 101 pounds.

It became an OHSAA sport her junior year and Wiley did not disappoint.

She advanced to the state championship match, finishing second at 100 pounds with a record 21-2.

Now, she looks forward to being part of the first women’s wrestling team at Mount Union.

“I really like the coaching staff and I am looking forward to the challenge,” Wiley said.

After sitting out most of her senior year with a back injury and having surgery, Piqua coach Hunter Bryant said there is no limit to what she can accomplish.

“She is about three to four weeks out (from back fusion surgery),” Bryant said. “She is already getting back to doing things. The doctor said with her being young she should have a complete recovery. This will be the first year at Mount Union (for women’s wrestling). They have a great coach (Clay Wenger), who was part of a state championship at Wadsworth. Her goal is to be a national champion.”

This past season she had a record of 7-1 with two pins in limited action.

“It is not scary (coming back from back surgery),” Wiley said. “I am just excited to get back out there (and start wrestling). I was still in the room all year last year with the team, yelling at all the boys. I definitely do (she thinks her best wrestling is in front of her).”

As both Nelson and Wiley look to take their skill on the mat to another level in college.

