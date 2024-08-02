Piqua Library August events

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St. in Piqua, has multiple events and the end of Summer Reading Club (SRC) coming this August.

The final day for kids to submit reading minutes and for adults to submit books read is Aug. 16. No more submissions for the SRC will be accepted after 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

To celebrate the end of Summer and SRC, the Piqua Public Library is hosting the SRC You Later Summer Reading Club Wrap-Up Party on Aug. 17.

The event is being held at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center from 4 to 6 p.m. for kids and teens who participated in the library’s Summer Reading Club.

Also in August, the library is hosting an after-hours movie night to celebrate the 85th anniversary of a classic movie with a yellow brick road and an emerald city.

The movie night is being held at the Fort Piqua Plaza at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Attendees of all ages are welcome and invited to dress in their best Wizard of Oz gear or costumes! There will be a costume contest with three age groups – adults, teens and kids.

Tickets are free and available for pick up at the first-floor Circulation Desk now.

On Aug. 9, the library is hosting Tech Time – a program aimed to help increase digital literacy among seniors in the community – from 11 a.m. to noon in the Louis Room on the first floor of the library.

Registration for Tech Time is required. To sign up, visit https://www.piqualibrary.org/events and select the Tech Time event on Aug. 9.

This specific Tech Time program focuses on creating and using an email account along with spotting and avoiding scam emails.

For any questions on upcoming events, contact the Piqua Public Library at 937-773-6753 or visit the website at https://www.piqualibrary.org/.